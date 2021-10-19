iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Trading Down 4.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 1,681,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,757,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

