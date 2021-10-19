iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 237,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,830. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

