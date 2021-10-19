iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $182,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $80.16. 266,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,435,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

