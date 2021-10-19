iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $138,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,527.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 200,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,421,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,405.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 845,319 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,747 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

