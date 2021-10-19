iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 66,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

