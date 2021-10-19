iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC)’s stock price were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.21. Approximately 373,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 213,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

