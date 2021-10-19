iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.87. 625,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,351,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

