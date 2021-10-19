iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. 4,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

