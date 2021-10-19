iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.03

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.03 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $662,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

