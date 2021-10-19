iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.64. Approximately 4,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

