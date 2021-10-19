iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,972 shares.The stock last traded at $48.52 and had previously closed at $48.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,615,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,982,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

