iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $252.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $255.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.