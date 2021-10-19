iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $252.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

