iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 694.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

