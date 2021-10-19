iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,856 shares.The stock last traded at $165.37 and had previously closed at $165.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

