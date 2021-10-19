iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,356 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.64% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $103,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

