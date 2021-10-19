iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $20,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

