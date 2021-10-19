iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 481.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.99. 30,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $186.93 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.