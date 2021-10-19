iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 283,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $450.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

