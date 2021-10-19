iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.68% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $153,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. 2,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,675. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.73 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average is $148.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.