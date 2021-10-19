iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $135,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,396. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

