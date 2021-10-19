iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 6,724.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 67,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS IYZ opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.