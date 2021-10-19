Isiklar Coin Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $621,733.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00190867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00088618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,064,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

