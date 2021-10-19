Isos Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ISOSU) Shares Up 0.6%

Isos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISOSU) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.51. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.