Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.38. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

