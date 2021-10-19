iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 1,635 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $45,796.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,628.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.
Shares of ITOS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 149,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.
Several research analysts have commented on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
