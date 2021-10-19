iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 1,635 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $45,796.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,628.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 149,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

