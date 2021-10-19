ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.75 ($1.51).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 104.59 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

