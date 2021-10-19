Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVPAF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.