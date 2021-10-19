Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$11.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ivanhoe Mines traded as high as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 2065711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

