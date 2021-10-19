IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.87. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 304,961 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $116.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

