Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 4,998 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jabil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 426.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

