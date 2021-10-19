Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 2,259.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,097 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.86% of Jack Creek Investment worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCIC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

