Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $288.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.40 million and the lowest is $279.93 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.