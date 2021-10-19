Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.