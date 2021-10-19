Jade Currency (JADE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $808,592.00

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Jade Currency has a market cap of $5.02 million and $808,592.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00064435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.97 or 0.99933439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.36 or 0.05994799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

