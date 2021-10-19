Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Down 4.8%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 20,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 50,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company has a market cap of $243.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

