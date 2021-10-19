James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $943.58

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 943.58 ($12.33) and traded as low as GBX 736 ($9.62). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 768 ($10.03), with a volume of 38,011 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSJ. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,299 ($16.97).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 943.58. The firm has a market cap of £387.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57.

In other James Fisher and Sons news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

