Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after buying an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.