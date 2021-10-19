Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Critical Analysis

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54%

Janel has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janel and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89

Etsy has a consensus target price of $227.65, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Janel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janel and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million 0.25 -$1.73 million N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 16.61 $349.25 million $2.69 84.17

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Summary

Etsy beats Janel on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

