Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.46. 55,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 32,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 312,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

