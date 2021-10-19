Jayshree Ullal Sells 16,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $389.64. 333,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,464. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $396.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day moving average of $352.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.