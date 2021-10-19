JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.