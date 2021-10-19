JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439,914 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

