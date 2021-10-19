Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.18

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 1916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.