JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.