Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Accenture stock traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.74. 2,169,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $350.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.06.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.