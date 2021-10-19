John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.63% of John Bean Technologies worth $481,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $461,138. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.