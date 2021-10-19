John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $171,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 412,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,834. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

