Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.77-9.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.1-94.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.97 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.770-$9.820 EPS.

JNJ opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

