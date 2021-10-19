Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.770-$9.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.77-9.82 EPS.

JNJ opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

