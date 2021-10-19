Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.770-$9.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.77-9.82 EPS.
JNJ opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
